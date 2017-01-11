Local Mayors And Reeves Lobby Against Carbon Tax

PVRAM (Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors) recently met with MP Candice Bergen to discuss issues facing the region.

Chair of PVRAM and Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says they took the opportunity to voice concerns on the Liberals' carbon tax.

The federal government has given the provinces until 2018 to adopt a carbon pricing scheme.

"We wanted to make sure that she (Bergen) was aware of that, that we are standing together saying this is not a very bright idea and will harm our region significantly," Harder says. "And in reality it won't change the pollution, it's simply a tax grab."

Opposition House Leader and Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen has said she's opposed to the implementation of a carbon tax, feeling there are better ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without punishing those using fuel.

"It was a pleasure to meet with my municipal counterparts to talk about how we can make life better for the people of Southern Manitoba," Bergen says. "I heard the message loud and clear that people are concerned about the cost of living and concerned about new taxes."

"Our Conservative Opposition is determined to be the voice of the taxpayer," Bergen says. "I will continue to fight in Ottawa against all new taxes, including a costly new carbon tax."

A number of communities are represented in the PVRAM group, each with projects that need federal funding. Staying connected and understanding the internal workings in parliament is crucial, Harder says, to understanding and approaching the federal government for funding.

"How do we make the connections, how do we make sure we stay in the limelight of the new government?" Harder says.

PVRAM is a collection of like-minded municipal leaders, created in the absence of the former Pembina Valley Development Corporation, who gather to discuss issues like health care, policing and infrastructure.