Long-Awaited Road Repairs Included In Morden's 2017 Budget

Major repairs for 1st St. in Morden will begin in 2017 and may not finish until 2019.

The section planned to receive the upgrade is north of Wardrop St., but there are complications that force the repair to be split into two phases: underground and above ground work

"It's a major undertaking," said Morden mayor, Ken Wiebe. "Every sewer line runs under 1st St. out to the lagoon. Sewer lines may have to be replaced because we want to get it right. We don't want to be putting a new street in and then, six months later, having to tear the street up."

In the 2017 budget, $500,000 has been dedicated to the repair, with a total project estimate at slightly over $1 million.

"After we get everything done in the ground, we'll know exactly where we have to go for 2018 or possibly 2019."

Morden's overall budget for next year includes $15.7 million of spending, that's up from last year's budget of $11.7 million. However, with the increased expenses, taxes in the city are remaining stable, and there will be no increase to the mill rate in 2017.

Capital projects will cost the City $4.5 million. They are the following.

- Sidewalks & Pathways

- Various road works

- Airport Taxiway Repairs

- Pembina Connection Retention Pond

- Waste Water Treatment Compliance

- Water Distribution Works

- Sun catch Park

- Street lighting

- Access Event Centre Car Park--Continuing

Morden also contributes money to several external organizations that operate within the city: Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre, Pembina Hills Art Gallery, Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, etc.

The full financial plan for 2017 can be found by clicking here.