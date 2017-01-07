Long Time Volunteer Librarian "Mrs. Library" Leaves Her Mark In Manitou

Peggy Lesniewski, known by many as "Mrs Library" in Miami was recently honoured for her years of advocacy for libraries and literacy.

Lesniewski originally helped start a donation library in the old Miami school house.

"It was quite exciting for me because I've always been interested in literature," Lesniewski explains.

The community donated hundreds of books to create the library in 2002, filling two rooms in the former elementary school.

"You didn't realize how many people really enjoyed literature in this community until they started giving you all the books they had read," she says.

After the school building was sold, the library and its volunteers migrated to a number of locations before settling into their very own new building last year. Along the way, Miami joined the South Central Regional Library (SCRL) in 2009.

Lesniewski was part of the push for a new library facility in 2016, helping raise money and support in the R.M of Thompson.

"The councillors were so supportive of this project," she says, adding many in the community and surrounding area shared a vision for the library.

However, her favourite part was the children.

"They came from the daycare... and now these kids have graduated from high school and they still come to the library," she says. "It's just fantastic."

Over the years Lesniewski earned a nickname as a faithful volunteer at the library.

She recounts an exchange overheard at the local rink:

"One boy said to the other, "who is that lady?" and the other boy said, "that's not a lady, that's Mrs. Library," Lesniewski recalls, noting the children were of those who first began visiting the library in daycare.

The library was completely volunteer operated until coming under the wing of South Central Regional Library and when paid employees were added. However, while SCRL branches are closed Mondays, volunteers still keep the Miami location open.

"The girls that have been working since the beginning are the volunteers on Monday," she explains.

After more than a decade volunteering at the Miami Library in its various forms, and a member of the SCRL Board, Lesniewski retired earlier last year.