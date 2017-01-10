Man Facing Numerous Charges After Impaired Driving Incident

The following is the weekly Winkler Police Service Report for the period of January 1 to January 7, 2017, as submitted by the department.

The first week of 2017 was a quiet week for our police service, with only 40 files to report. The following are two of those files.

January 2nd: At approximately 8:38 p.m., officers received a call via Provincial 911 advising there was a truck stuck in the ditch on 14th Street South near Pembina Avenue, and that the male in the truck was unconscious. Officers attended to find the vehicle stuck as described, with the motor running. A heavy odor of liquor filled the cab, and numerous attempts were made before officers were able to elicit a response from the driver. Due to his level of intoxication, the man was assisted back to the police vehicle and transported to the Police Station for further investigation. A search of the vehicle produced a partial bottle of vodka located in the console cup holder, and a radar detection device. The suspect’s level of cooperation varied throughout the process, with his eventual choice being not to provide proper samples of his breath for analysis. The 25 year old resident of Winkler has been charged criminally with being in care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired, being in care and control of a motor vehicle while over .08 mg/%, and failing or refusing to provide a breath sample. As well he is charged under the Highway Traffic Act for possession of a radar detector, and under the Liquor and Gaming Control Act for unlawful transport of liquor.

January 4th: Officers received a complaint from a local restaurant owner after several till shortages were encountered over a brief period of time. Video surveillance footage of a suspect was provided. Officers interviewed the suspect who took responsibility for his actions and will be dealt with by way of the Winkler and Area Community Justice Committee. The suspect is a youth with no previous police involvement.

For up-to-date information and tips, etc, find us on Facebook at Winkler Police Service and @winklerpolice on Twitter.