Manitoban's Waiting Months To Access Drug Treatment In The Province

People in Manitoba suffering from addiction are waiting months to acccess treatment programs accross the Province. Despite warnings of the opioid crisis from area police and RCMP the province has not increased funding for treatment programs in Manitoba.

Winkler's Adult and Teen Challenge Community Representative Chris Derksen talks about the needs in the Pembina Valley.

Derksen noted that the need in the Pembina Valley is Unfortunately growing and that the organization will be opening it's doors on a full-time basis in the New Year.

" Our beds are currently full there is no doubt about it that the demand is very high, it's good in the fact that people coming into our program are staying longer and we are seeing more success in recovery," said Derksen.

In November 2015, the wait time for addictions treatment in the province could be weeks, more recent numbers from the province are giving a more in-depth look at the issue. As of July, the average wait time to get a bed in a provincially-funded drug treatment program in Manitoba was 66.8 days.

Derksen said the province throwing more money at the issue may not be the answer.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba said as of October, there were 427 people, about half in Winnipeg, on a waiting list for residential programs. One-hundred-and-twenty people, all but a handful in Winnipeg, are waiting for a spot in the AFN's opioid replacement therapy.