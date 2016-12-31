MCC Meat Canner Skips Winkler For Another Year

For the third year in a row, the MCC Mobile Meat Canner will not be making a stop in the Pembina Valley. Winkler had been host to the fundraiser for over a decade up until 2013.

Brad Reimer, Communications and Donor Relations Director with MCC Manitoba explains it's unfortunate, but largely due to MCC being unable to find local leadership to organize the volunteer efforts.

"This event can be a daunting and technical venture," Reimer says. "And when key leadership people stepped down we have been unable to fill that gap."

He adds MCC itself does not have the manpower to organize the event locally either.

The mobile meat canner requres hundreds of volunteers to work shifts around the clock, as well as thousands of dollars in donations.

John Hillegass, Canning and Trucking Manager notes Winkler was originally on the schedule before the stop was cancelled.

"MCC generally tries to accommodate any community that would like to work with the mobile cannery," he says, adding many communities take part year after year.

MCC's Mobile Meat Canner will continue across the United States and Canada meeting volunteers who prepare cans of turkey, beef, chicken and pork. In one year over 30,000 volunteers will have helped fill, weigh, wash and label every can.

The finished cans are shipped around the world, providing important nutrients where meat is hard to purchase, including North Korea. MCC also shares canned meat with partners to supplement meals for children as well as patients with tuberculosis or hepatitis.

If anyone would like to take charge leading a local canning event, they can call Brad at 1-888-622-6337.

The canned meat travels across the globe where it's needed most