Mennonite Church Manitoba Discusses Same-Sex Marriage

Close to 200 people attended a Mennonite Church Manitoba (MCM) meeting last Thursday in Winnipeg where members of MCM congregations discussed whether it would be possible to create space for some congregations to accept same-sex marriage. Moderator Peter Rempel says church leadership is seeking input for a recommendation on the matter that will be presented at the annual meeting March 3rd and 4th. Rempel adds there was considerable support for the concept of creating such space.

"I'd say many of the people who spoke up on Thursday evening were ready to do that but, for a number, there's still extreme reluctance to allow difference on this point."

Rempel notes the weather last Thursday resulted in poor attendance from congregations in areas south of Winnipeg. So a second meeting is scheduled this coming Monday at Morden Mennonite Church.

Rempel doubts Mennonite Church Manitoba will achieve unanimity on this matter at its annual meeting in March but is hoping they can avoid a split.

"Based on past history about how we've dealt with differences and some of the feelings around this one, I don't know that we'll achieve unanimity on March 3rd and 4th. I hope that we don't have a severe and acrimonious division over this issue. There's just so much else that unites us in terms of our beliefs and our sense of our mission and what could unite us going forward. As I said in the meeting, if we would divide over this issue, that would be a sin. And it would be a sin that we would all share in, regardless of whatever position we've taken on the question of homosexuality itself."

Rempel says those who attend the meetings are being invited to fill out a questionnaire which will also help shape the recommendation that is drafted by the leadership of Mennonite Church Manitoba.