MHV Reaches Milestone

The Executive Director for Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach says they have reached a milestone in their ambitious fundraising campaign.



Barry Dyck says in September, 2015, they launched their Foundations For A Strong Future campaign, with a goal of raising $3 million. The money will go towards construction of a summer pavilion, restoration of the Waldheim House, replacement of furnaces and air conditioners in their main building, debt repayment and enhancement of their endowment fund.

Dyck says it is doubtful the museum has ever before aimed to raise $3 million. And he says the board is well aware that it will likely take longer to raise the last $1 million than the initial $1 million. Yet, about fifteen months into the campaign, the museum has now raised $2 million.

"To see the money come in as quickly as we have is just marvelous," says Dyck. "Just beyond our expectations."

Dyck says he never had a goal in mind by when he hoped to raise the first $2 million. But he admits expecting it would take at least two years to get there. However, thanks to a variety of resources including corporations, foundations, government and individuals, Dyck says they are two-thirds to their goal. And he says he is quite optimistic they will raise the remaining $1 million.

"I think there is enough interest in the constituency to get us there," says Dyck. "I believe that by the end of 2018, we should be there."

Meanwhile, the summer pavilion is starting to take shape. Dyck says the beams have been going up this week. He notes they are targeting completion for mid-April, which would be just in time for their May 1st season opening.

In addition to that, three of seven HVAC units in the Village Centre have been replaced, the log walls of the Waldheim House are currently being refurbished, the Old Colony Worship House has received a fresh coat of paint and the louvers on the sails of the windmill have been replaced. Several additional projects are scheduled for 2017, including the placement of a new thatched roof on the Waldheim House.