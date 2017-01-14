Morden And Area United Way Doles Out Cash

The Morden and Area United Way board handed out $77,500 during the yearly allocation meeting held Thursday night in Morden.

Around 28 charities and organizations were on the recipient list.

Each member of the Morden and Area United Way writes down how much they feel each organization on the list should receive from the total funds raise throughout the year. The individual figure for every organization is added up and then averaged by eight, the number of members on the board. The final sum is what each organization will receive.

Fundraising in 2016 caused the board some stress as their December totals were lower than they had hoped.

"A month ago," shared board president, Alex Fedorchuck, "we were afraid that we were going to be way short than even last year ($74,000)."

These concerns were assayed when, in the last few days of 2016, enough money was donated to surpass the previous year's total. As of Jan. 1, 2017, $78,600 and change had been received through fundraising, donations from corporations and individuals, and a payroll deduction program set up at several local businesses.

Roughly $1,100 was slotted into an emergency fund which is accessed when a charity is in desperate need. Every nickel received will be given back to charities, with local bodies receiving top priority.

Even though 100 per cent of donations are returned to the community, the Morden and Area United Way still needs to pay their bills: rent, member fees, office supplies, etc. A $14,000 provincial grant helps to cover these costs so the group can remain active. However, it's barely enough.

"At $14,000 we are kicking and scraping," said Fedorchuck. "There [is] no additional money."

The grant amount hasn't grown in 20 years, but Fedorchuck continues to ask.

"We realize the provincial government is besieged from all sides for more and more and more," he said, "but it would be nice to get an adjustment."

Charities supported by the Morden and Area United Way include Genesis House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Gateway Resources among others.