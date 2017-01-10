Morden Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

A pair of incidents January 5th has led to a list of charges for twenty-seven year old, Kimberly Dawn Bjarnason of Morden.

At approximately 12:04 am, Morden Police Service received a call from a victim reporting she was kidnapped in her vehicle by another female who asked for money and then wrapped a computer cord around her neck. The victim attended to the Royal Bank to cash a cheque. On exiting the bank, she got into her vehicle and immediately knew that there was someone inside as it smelled strongly of cigarette smoke and alcohol, and the victim does not smoke.

"She was driven to a location upon request and the victim was actually able to escape the vehicle to safety," said Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak.

The victim later noticed that her laptop, which was in the car, was missing as well. During this investigation, police looked over surveillance footage at a local establishment, which showed the suspect attempting to open the cash register at the vender location, but wasn't able to gain entry.

Around 5:30 p.m. later that day the suspect entered a local store with a bandana over her face and a table leg, demanding the employee hand over their money. It was at this time the employee indicated they were going to call the police, and the suspect fled the store.

The suspect left two toddlers at home alone, ages 6 and 3, for several hours while out performing these criminal acts.

"Child Family Services will be involved in this and monitoring the situation. They will be speaking to the family and children and taking it form there," said Neduzak.

As a result of these separate incidents the suspect is being charged with two counts of robbery, mischief under $5000.00, two counts of theft, disguise with intent, two counts of abandoning a child, choke to overcome, kidnapping and assault with a weapon. The accused was remanded into custody and transported to the Women’s Correctional Facility in Headingley and appeared in Portage Provincial Court January 9th.

Neduzak added this is a good time to remind everyone to lock their doors, regardless of how long you may be away from your vehicle.

"It is a good idea as well to just have a peak in the back seat, to make sure there is nothing in or around your vehicle that can be a harm to you,'' said Neduzak. "Fortunately there was nobody hurt during these incidents and that's a good thing."