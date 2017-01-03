Morden Police Investigating Attempted B&E, And Assault

×

The following is the Morden Police Service report for the period of December 19th 2016 to January 2nd, 2017, as submitted by the department.

December 19th, 2016

Police received a report from the victim, that on the previous day, his vehicle was damaged by an individual that was known to him.  The victim explained that he was travelling in his vehicle and observed the suspect to be upset and yelling at him over a past incident.   The victim continued to drive away but was followed by the suspect, who continued to yell and swear at him, and he began punching the driver side of his vehicle.  The victim again drove away but was followed to the next intersection, where the suspect continued to yell and swear at him, and began punching the passenger side of his vehicle.  Police observed numerous dents on both sides of the victim’s vehicle.  Police obtained a formal statement from the victim and charges are pending against the suspect.

December 21st , 2016

On December 8th, 2016 police received a report of a Hit and Run accident that occurred outside a local Morden business.   The victim completed a Traffic Accident Report with police but no suspect was identified as no information had been left with the victim.  On this date the suspect attended to the Morden Police Service, as a result of reading a prior Police Media Release, and believed they were responsible for the damage to the victims vehicle.  Police were able to determine that the suspect vehicle had caused the damage and as a result a 76 year old resident of Morden was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to exchange particulars at the scene of an accident.

December 23rd , 2016

Police received a report of a hit and run accident that occurred on this date between 7:00 and 8:30 am in the parking lot by Shifters in Morden. The driver of a 2015 grey Chrysler 200 returned to their vehicle and noticed the driver side of the vehicle to be dented and scraped.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

December 26th, 2016

Police received a call from a resident reporting that he believed an assault had occurred inside his residence.  Police attended to the residence and spoke with two parties that had been involved in a dispute.  The two suspects were known to each other and confirmed that an argument escalated to the point of pushing and shoving, with one of the parties being struck.  Both parties were cooperative with police and did not want charges laid in this incident.  

December 29th, 2016

Police received a call from the victim reporting that she had received a phone call from an individual from whom she had a Protection Order.  The accused had told the victim that he would be at her residence shortly, contrary to his conditions not to attend the City of Morden and Not to Contact the Victim.  Police attended to the area but were unable to locate the accused.   While police were speaking with the victim, the accused contacted her again and police took the phone and were able to recognize the accused voice.  At the time of the call, police believed the accused to be residing in another jurisdiction away from Morden.  The next day the accused was located by police, on the same street as the victim, and he was arrested.  The 53 year old male was charged with Breaching a Protection Order and 2 counts of Breaching his Probation Order.  The accused was remanded into custody and transported to the Winnipeg Remand Centre to await his next court appearance.


December 30th, 2016

Police received a report of a Theft that occurred sometime between 12 noon and 12:30 pm from their business located in the 300 block of Stephen Street.   The victim advised police that they had heard someone enter the business, between those times, but did not notice anything missing until a short time later.  The victim is now missing a brown brief case described as having a top flap with a shoulder strap, and a black Ipad mini.   Police received a description of a person of interest who was in the area at the time.  Police are wishing to speak with this person described as a short female, approximately 40 years of age and who was wearing a white jacket.  Police continue to investigate this matter.

December 31st, 2016

Police received a call from a female victim reporting that she been assaulted by a male suspect.  The victim reported that she had gone to sleep with her boyfriend and awoke to male acquaintance who was touching her in a sexual manner.  The suspect was confronted by the boyfriend and fled the residence upon police arrival.   Police continued to investigate the matter and the suspect was located later in the day and arrested.   A 49 year old resident of Winkler has been charged with Sexual Assault and  breaching the conditions of his Undertaking.  The accused was released on more conditions and will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in February.

January 1st, 2017
Police received a report of an attempted Break and Enter to a residence in the 100 block of 9th Street.  Police attended to the victims’ residence and located extensive damage to a rear door that opens into the attached garage portion of the residence.  The suspect(s) are believed to have pryed at this door but were unable to gain entry into the residence. The homeowners had left their house the evening prior and returned on this date to see the damage.  Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Total Calls for Service – 90

Break and Enter to a Dwelling – 1
Assaults (Sexual, Domestic) – 3
Theft Under $5000 - 1
Other Criminal Code (breach of a court order, Mischief,  utter threats) – 7
Highway Traffic Act Offences (charges & warnings) – 7
Municipal By Laws – 7
Fail to Stop or Remain after Accident - 2
Assist General Public (suspicious persons/vehicles, attempted fraud, domestic dispute, missing person, emergency hang up) - 36
Other Police Activities (alarms, criminal record checks, assist other agencies, Lost / Found Property, K9 assistance, mental health act, 24 hour suspension) – 26

