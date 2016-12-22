Morden United Way Stretching For Fundraising Goal

The Morden United Way is wrapping up its year-long fundraising campaign, but the organization is still working to hit its goal of $90,000 by the end of 2016.

Right now, the charity's total is just under $70,000, but campaign chair, Terry Gibson, expects to reach around $75,000 in the remaining days of the year.

"We'd like it to go to $90,000, but that's a goal we've never reached," he said. "Last year we were right around $75,000."

Numerous charities and organizations rely on the Morden United Way to stay afloat, including the local Big Brothers Big Sisters. The board of the local United Way holds an allocation evening early in the new year to determine where all the money will go. Usually, their recipients can count on totals similar to previous years, unless a particularly beneficial windfall reduces what a charity needs in donations. However, the United Way's lofty goal of $90,000 would help meet more needs of more organizations.

"We've never been able to supply everything that everybody asks for," Gibson said.

When the United Way can't fulfill all the requests it receives, it prioritizes bodies which benefit the people of Morden and surrounding area. However, Eden Foundation and Genesis House both received funding from the Morden United Way.

"Our primary focus is local agencies," said Alex Fedorchuck, president of Morden United Way. After local groups come provincial and then national organizations.

To raise the money each year, the United Way of Morden mails requests to potential donors. In years past, solicitors would go door-to-door asking for funds, but this has been phased out. Now, a payroll deduction plan helps to inject the charity with new funds.

"If every employee, just in Morden, gave 50 cents per pay cheque, that would generate an additional $15,000," said Fedorchuck.

In the last few days of 2016, Gibson says the United Way will rely on long-time donors to help them reach $75,000, though he admitted there is always something that comes in and surprises him and the rest of the board.