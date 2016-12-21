More Impaired Drivers In 2016

×

NEW DATE: BikeFest Tour of Lights – Winter Solstice

December 21 from 6-7PM - Come light up the darkest night of the year! FREE EVENT

Details
We are half way through our third week, and just over half way through the 2016 RCMP Check Stop Program and the number of impaired drivers is up from 2015 across the province. The 2016 Check Stop Program began on December 1st with RCMP looking for more than just impaired drivers. The RCMP are looking for any indication of dangerous driving including cell phone use, people not wearing seat belts, and any activity that could cause a danger to those on the road.

Last week 2680 vehicles were checked across the province during 52 check stops resulting in 22 people being charged with alcohol impaired driving, three drug impaired, and fifteen alcohol and drug related suspensions. The highest blood alcohol reading was 240 mgs % (0.240) more than three times the legal limit.

"For this area Emerson to Morris we are doing a more targeted patrol, I don't like members sitting at a intersection waiting for motorists to come," said Emerson Corporal Paul Managire.

Managire also mentioned that numbers in his area are low with only one impaired driver removed from the roadway, and six traffic tickets being given out.

"We had some poor weather heading into December and at the start of the program, now we will really get into the meat in potatoes of the initiative being only days away from Christmas," noted Managire.

Last week was week two of the program and included one fatality in Thompson for Manitoba. Last year during week two, there were no fatalities. RCMP members conducted 57 check stops - checking 2747 vehicles resulting in 22 people being charged with Criminal Code Impaired Driving offences.

In 2015 a total of 9512 vehicles were checked during 348 Check stops, with 93 people being charged with a Criminal Code Impaired Driving Offence (Impaired, Over .08, Refusal, Impaired by Drug). RCMP also issued 58 tiered administrative suspensions.

In week one and two of the 2016 RCMP Check Stop program a total of 55 people have been charged with impaired driving across the province.

