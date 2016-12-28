Morris Chamber Recognizes Support In 2016 From The Community

The Morris District Chamber of Commerce handed out it's annual awards like week for Business of the year, volunteer of the year and community contribution.

It was announced that The Morris Tim Horton's that has been in operation for just over a year was awarded the Business Of The Year Award,Tim Horton's is co-owned by brother and sister Kathy and Keith Corbel.

Kathy Corbel said it was a very pleasant surprise.

From the inception of the new business in Morris the Corbel duo had to train staff from scratch with no experience, getting them ready for a fast paced environment. From the begriming the restaurant developed a very strong response from residents and travellers, becoming a very popular spot to come together and providing employment to those in and outside of the community. Kathy and Keith were very active in the community throughout 2016 despite the need to build and run their thriving business.

The need for volunteers in every rural community is a on going challenge. The Morris Chamber Volunteer Award was given out to a team this year, a team that is very active in the community in so many ways, but curling was this duos biggest impact. Lorne and Chris Hamblin have raised the bar for curling in the area with many clubs in surrounding communities dwindling, the Morris curling club became the Cargill training centre in 2016 and holds curling practices and games at least four nights a week. Due to the work of the Hamblins the centre now has state of the art technology being used to up the game and train youth and adults across the province in curling.

Lorne Hamblin tells us how the duo received the news.

The pair even dabbled in the Manitoba Stampede this year, seeing a need for a severe electrical upgrade for the stampede grounds. The Hamblins headed a $50,000 fundraiser throughout 2016 to assist the Valley Ag Society in covering the cost of the major upgrade.

Morris Bigway's Pat Scmitke has been awarded in previous years for things like Business of the year, for years of contribution in so many ways to the community. Owner Scmitke received the Community contribution award this year. Schmitke says supporting and being a part of the community was his plan from the get go when he moved to Morris 7 and a half years ago.

Morris Bigway has always shown a huge commitment to The Town Of Morris. To mention a few like minor hockey, the schools, the food bank, the curling club the golf club and the Manitoba Stampede. Even the Twisters were facing some challenges in 2016 and Scmitke got right on the job finding partners and hiring new staff to re build the team.

Lorne & Chris Hamblin and Dallas Oldcorn - Sales Manager Manitoba Region Cargill