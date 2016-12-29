Morris Mayor Looks Back On 2016

The mayor of Morris likes some of the positive developments happening in his town.

In a year-end interview, Gavin Van Der Linde cited the reorganization of the Riverview Golf and Country Club as one example of some of the good things that took place in the community in 2016. The nine hole course was floundering financially because of some bad decisions and in danger of closing down.

"The new management and the board worked very hard to turn it around and as a result had an extremely successful season," said Van Der Linde. They managed to sort out a significant amount of debt that had accumulated because of some mismanagement in the past, but now the future is looking bright. It's a really good news story for our town."

Van der Linde also listed the necessary and very expensive electrical upgrades the Valley Agriculture Society was able to complete at the Manitoba Stampede grounds, which ultimately will allow the rodeo event to continue to operate in Morris.

"One of the more sexy news stories of the year was new Cargill Curling Training Centre which opened in the curling rink. It's only the second of its kind in Canada and was a big highlight for the town. It has some some high end technology for doing high end training which could keep the curling ice in place 12 months of the year. It's very exciting."

The town also made some good progress on some of the services it offers to its citizens. The town implemented an organics drop off site at the public works yard where people could bring their grass clippings and leaves.

"That's been a very successful program and residents will see it extend into curbside pick-up of organics in 2017."

The mayor 2016 marked the first year in which the town conducted its own mosquito fogging. It was a timely move by town council in light of the wet spring and summer we experienced in southern Manitoba, which created an infestation of the pesky insect.

Looking ahead to 2017, some significant upgrades to the local doctors clinic will take place. The clinic is beginning to show its age, so the town along with other local partners will help fund renovations to the facility

"We're in the process of putting together the right project management team and hopefully in the next 12 months we'll see the entire doctors clinic renovated and modernized," said van der Linde.

In addition to the clinic, a number of improvements are scheduled for the Morris hospital, which will be spearheaded by Southern Health RHA.



The town is also looking forward to an upgrade of the Morris pool facility with the installation of new splash park in 2017.