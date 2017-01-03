Municipal Crews Struggling Against Affects Of Another Winter Storm

It is slow going for crews trying to plow through the snow and drifts in the R.M. of Stanley. Reeve Morris Olafson said it will likely be Thursday before all areas are addressed, especially up on the escarpment.

"The graders were not out yesterday (Monday) and today they are out," said Olafson. "We've got two out down below the hill, and we're trying to get one more going on the west side." He said whether they get started on the west side in the Thornhill area will depend if the wind calms down. He said if they don't get to that area today, they will get started Wednesday morning.

Olafson said it's been too dangerous for crews to head out, as they can't see.

As an example of the conditions, Olafson notes it usually takes the plow about 2 hours to make its way through the Village of Reinfeld. Today it took four hours.

Typically after a major snowstorm, Olafson noted it takes two days to get around the R.M.

Meanwhile, Altona's public works manager is discouraging an unnecessary travel around town. Streets have once again become clogged with snow making them difficult and dangerous to navigate.



Clint Derksen says crews have already cleared most of the downtown area and will now move on to clearing the north east side of town, making accessible routes for essential services located in that area.



He urges motorists and pedestrians to watch up for snow clearing equipment.