Naloxone Rescue Kits Not Just For Drug Abusers

The opioid crisis, fuelled by drugs like fentanyl, has resulted in a rise in overdose deaths across Canada. Naloxone is a life-saving drug that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and it is available in Manitoba without a prescription.

Naloxone kits are now available to take home for free at nine locations across the province. It's an attempt by the Province to help people reverse the deadly effects of opioid overdoses. The drug works by blocking the effects of opioids like fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and carfentanil.

Unfortunately not one of those nine locations is located in South Central Manitoba.

The College of Pharmacists of Manitoba encourages all pharmacies to carry and dispense naloxone kits to provide as many people as possible access to the drug. However, a number of physicians have requested that pharmacies in the area carry the kit for patients who are being prescribed an opioid for pain relief.

"People taking an opioid medication prescribed by their doctor for pain relief are also at risk of overdose, along with other adults and children living in their home," said Winkler Pharmacy Manager Ryan Douglas. "Anyone using a prescribed opioid drug should have a kit. Accidents can happen, and with a drug like fentanyl or carfentanil, even the smallest mistake in dosage, or if the drug gets into the wrong persons hands can be detrimental," added Douglas. He also noted that It illustrates the importance of keeping your medicine in a safe place in the home.

Health professionals across the province started distributing the rescue kits this past year. A total of 245 kits were handed out in the Winnipeg region alone and 31 overdoses have been reversed using the kit in the province.

Emergency responders like fire and paramedic services are now in the planning stages of carrying the drug naloxone. Widening the availability of naloxone is part of a broader effort to deal with an increasing number of fentanyl overdose deaths in Manitoba.

Douglas talks about the naloxone kit that can be purchased at the Winkler Pharmacy without a prescription, and what it includes.

Training on how to use the kit will be provided upon purchase of the kit. Douglas suggested bringing someone along so that the training can be shared with everyone in your household.

"Remember that naloxone is not a narcotic, it's a very safe drug and will not harm anyone even if they did not really overdose, but it could save a life," said Douglas.

Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the province and a preliminary count in November showed opioids were related to 24 deaths in 2016. The drug works best if it is administered within minutes of an overdose.