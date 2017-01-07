New Jaws of Life Coming to Plum Coulee Fire Department

×

The Plum Coulee Fire Department will be getting some new technology in its tool box, thanks to a $12,000 grant from Enbridge. Fire Chief Tony Fehr says the money will be used to buy a set of battery operated Jaws of Life, replacing the hydraulic set which will be kept as back-up. pc firedept tonyfehr smallinsertFire Chief Tony Fehr

"It's a quicker set up time (and) it's quieter, the communication between the guys working is easier, and also for the people in the crash...would have less noise making it a little less intimidating."

Fehr adds the tools run about $10,000 a piece and the Jaws of Life set includes two or three tools. He says this grant, and some fund raising money, will pay for a spreader and a cutter and hopes the Department can raise enough funds down the road to buy a hydraulic ramp for the equipment as well.

He notes most of the calls that the Department responds to are motor vehicle collisions. "It's not very often that we have to use the Jaws but we have had to."

Fehr goes on to say that the financial boost from Enbridge is appreciated. "I always think it's great when the business that can provide, do provide."

He explains that a previous grant from Enbridge allowed the Department to also purchase new digital radios. "They've been really good to us."

 

