New Morden Clinic May Lower Wait Times Around The Region

A new walk-in clinic to treat minor injuries is opening at Morden Physiotherapy next week Wednesday.

Doctor Kurt Kauenhofen from Agassiz Medical Centre will be receiving patients on a first-come-first-serve basis. His focus is sports medicine, but anyone with orthopedic, muscular and skeletal, injuries can drop in.

"If you have a cough or something like that, that's not the kind of patient we're expecting to see," said co-owner of Morden Physiotherapy, Tim Shantz.

Even injuries stemming from arthritis or shovelling snow would be included in Dr. Kauenhofen's purview.

Shantz and co-owner Jared Hildebrand, hope to provide a more specialized and more efficient service to the community. Normally, people with these injuries would head to walk-in clinics, which have notoriously high wait-times.

"People can come directly here," said Shantz. He said offering people another clinic to attend would help decrease the number of people clogging up the few walk-ins in the area.

At first Dr. Kauenhofen will be seeing patients from nine a.m. to 12 p.m. starting Jan. 25. Shantz and Hildebrand hope the hours can be expanded. For now, they will try it out and determine how much demand there is for orthopedic care.