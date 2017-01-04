New Ownership May Create Changes To Southland Mall

Big changes may be coming to the Southland Mall in Winkler.

The local mall is now under the ownership of the Canadian Tire Corporation (CT REIT) and Winkler Mayor Martin Harder hopes the change will see the mall become a vibrant retail sector again.

CT REIT already owns the Canadian Tire building adjacent to the Southland Mall.

"So it is in the best interest of that group to expand the mall," Harder says. "To fill it up and create a hub for retail."

Harder says he looks forward to what the new design may look like, noting the city is already a bustling centre for shopping.

The upgraded mall would be adding "another piece to the puzzle," Harder says. "I think that will be very positive looking forward."

Canadian Tire Corporation was unavailable for comment at this time.