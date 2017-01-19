New Program Brings Parents And Children Out Of The House

A new program sponsored by the City of Morden and the Pembina Hills Arts Council has started at the Access Event Centre in Morden for young children and their parents.

For one hour every Wednesday, 3- to 5-year-olds can enjoy group play time, as parents participate as well. The session is led by long-time childcare worker, Willi Richardson.

"Today," said Richardson, "I had a number of parents [who] commented, "I just need to get away. It feels really good to get out and do something with the children."

Named Creative Play Date, the pilot program started yesterday at 10 a.m. in the Kinsmen Room of the Access Event Centre.

"This is more interactive with a bunch of kids," said Scott Sutherland who was with his son Jaxx in the nearby play room when another parent invited him and his son to join the new project and see how they liked it.

"It was fun for everybody, It's a good time," he said.

"In regards to the parent," said Richardson, "It will help them find ways to entertain the children with various activities. It's also an interaction for the children for connecting with other kids."

The Play Date program comes as the new day care space for Morden is still being constructed at Boundary Trails Place leaving many parents with few options for childcare.

"A lot of kids are not in the day cares yet; day cares are overloaded," said Richardson who operated a day care out of her home for nearly 20 years.

Richardson says she's grateful for how the community has supported the launching of the program and hopes it will be come a year-round activity.