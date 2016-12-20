Paramedics Help Red Nose

Operation Red Nose efforts in a number of centres across southern Manitoba are benefitting from Southern Health-Sante Sud paramedics.

They've decided to volunteer as team members in getting holiday revellers and their vehicles home safely.

EMS Regional Director Scott Noble it's a response to EMS members being part of one of Operation Red Nose's launches.

"Paramedics felt very strongly at that time that this was an even that they wanted to be involved in, given the exposure that paramedics have through their daily work of the outcome of impaired driving. And they felt that this was a way that they could assist in helping people make better decisions."

Noble calls Operation Red Nose a great initiative.

"And paramedics' involvement will hopefully help give them some additional resources to provide drivers on those nights where people require their services."

The Operation Red Nose campaign runs up to, and includes, New Year's Eve.