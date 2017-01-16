Pembina Valley Enjoying Above Normal Temps

Southern Manitoba is in for a mild week with daytime highs well above normal.

Daytime highs could reach plus 5 and lows could get as high as -4 this week. “We have a complete turn around compared to last week” said Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada.

She added across southern Manitoba temperatures will be above normal and that could happen beyond this weekend.

“When we look ahead after this week it appears the daytime highs could range between 0 and -5 to about the 25th of January and then -10 to -15 to the end of the month.”

Hasell reminds area residents while it is a lot nicer outside you still need to wear appropriate clothing and dress for the conditions.

Temperatures will be above normal and Hasell says precipitation could hit the region early next week. “A low pressure system will move in on the weekend and snow is expected on Sunday with more serious amounts perhaps late Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The warm weather will create what Hasell calls a freezing and thawing cycle normally seen in March and not January.

“I urge motorists to be cautious because the thawing in the morning and throughout the day with freezing temperatures at night can create some challenging driving conditions and those conditions can change quickly.”

The normal high for this time of the year is -12 and the normal low is -22.