Pembina Valley Water Co-op Raising Water Rates

Residents in this region are going to see another increase in their water bills in 2017.

The Pembina Valley Water Co-op is raising the wholesale price of water that it sells to member municipalities by another 2 per cent.

The Public Utilities Board has given the regional utility the green light to increase its rates from 2016 to 2018 to help pay for services, maintenance and debt repayment. This year's rate hike matches last year's increase and its expected a further increase will be tacked on next year as well.

"We still strive to keep our costs down, but in the end we have to be able to pay for the services provided," said Greg Archibald, CEO for the Pembina Valley Water Co-op.

The rate hike to the 14 municipalities the water co-op serves could be higher or lower than 2 per cent when it comes to the end user. It all depends on how municipalities decide to pass the rate increase along to their ratepayers.

Archibald was asked if users should expect sustained rate increases for water into the distant future.

"The current approved amount for 2018 has already been identified by the Public Utilities Board in the short term, but we need to figure out what the future looks like for us in terms of customer needs, drought protection and meeting Health Canada regulations and standards for drinking water, and our system also requires upgrades and maintenance as it ages. So I think there will most likely be some level of rate increases, but we'll have a better understanding of what those increases will be once we completed our study work."

The PVWC is currently in the middle of a $6 million dollar upgrade and expansion of the Stephenfield water treatment plant that includes the installation of membrane technology. Similar work will soon be needed on the Letellier water plant which will likely cost even more money.

Archibald expects they'll know more about what the future looks like for the regional water system within the next year with some cost estimates on expanding the Letellier plant.