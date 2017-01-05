Police Advise Against Confronting Intruders

RCMP urge people not to confront intruders on their property. Media Relations Officer Tara Seel made the comment following an incident in Niverville early Tuesday morning where a homeowner was struck with a machete when he went to check on suspicious activity in his garage during the wee hours of the morning. She advises anyone in this situation to call police and to take steps to protect themselves and their family by locking doors and staying in a safe place. Seel says there are too many unknowns when dealing with a break-in.

"You don't know who it is, you don't know if they're armed, you don't know what they're looking for. First and foremost you need to protect yourself and your family. Make sure doors are locked and that type of thing. Call police and make sure that you're secure. We definitely advise not to confront anyone."

Seel adds there are some preventive actions people can take to make their properties less susceptible to break-ins.

"Things such as good lighting on the property, keeping trees and bushes in front of the home cut back so that there's visible access from the road so people can see what's going on, make sure doors are locked and that keys are not hidden outside and, if you're going away, that you advise a trusted neighbour or family member who can keep an eye on it. A monitored alarm system is always a good idea."

Meanwhile, police say the 43 year-old man who was struck with a machete Tuesday sustained a serious injury but it is not life threatening.