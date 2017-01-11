Portage-Lisgar MP Disappointed With Cabinet Shuffle

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen feels Manitoba got the shaft in yesterday's Liberal government cabinet shuffle.

Winnipeg MP MaryAnn Mihychuk was one of the cuts made in Justin Trudeau's cabinet, and Bergen says that reduces the number of ministers for the province to just one.

"It seems the sun rises and sets with the Liberals in Toronto," Bergen says. "I know there is probably going to be some disappointment and some questions from RMs, municipalities and other provincial community leaders who are really frustrated with the lack of ministerial representation here in Manitoba."

Bergen stresses regional representation in federal government is important to ensure issues concerning Manitobans are heard.

"I can tell you from being in cabinet, and working alongside ministers like Vic Toews and Shelly Glover, having regional ministers and having representation at the cabinet table from the regions, and in this case specifically from Manitoba, is hugely important," Bergen says. "There are interests and issues that directly affect and very uniquely affect provinces like Manitoba."

"We've already been pretty disappointed with the fact that there's no regional minister here in Manitoba."