Potential for Strong Winter Storm Christmas Weekend

A still forming Colorado Low in the United States could reach Southern Manitoba just in time for Christmas weekend if current forecast models hold true.

According to one meteorologist, at this point, it is too early to say how the storm will track. “We urge people to keep an eye on the forecast and road reports, because if we get the full brunt of this system it could be nasty,” explained Environment Canada's Terri Laing Tuesday.

She added the system could drop as much snow as the storm that hit parts of province earlier in December. Amounts in that storm ranged from 20 to 30 cm's.

Heading into the weekend Laing says the major storm system is expected to hit around December 24th or 25th. “We hope the system stays south of us, then we shouldn't have really bad weather in Southern Manitoba."

Once the system moves through Laing says the cold weather will return. “It won't be the arctic like conditions we had recently, but it will still be cold.”

In the meantime an Alberta Clipper will move through the province Tuesday night into Wednesday dropping a small amount of snow.

“We expect to see a small system drop some snow Wednesday, and temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of the year.”

Expectations are for 2 o 5 cm's from this system.