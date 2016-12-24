Potentially Even More Snow Than First Expected As Winter Storm Watch Continues

  • Print
A Winter Storm Watch continues for all of Southern Manitoba as a strong Colorado Low will bring significant snowfall and very strong northerly winds Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Environment Canada’s latest update has increased potential snowfall totals to a range of 20 to 40 centimeters, with either blizzard or near blizzard conditions throughout  much of southern Manitoba. Conditions will be the worst Sunday evening until late morning Monday.

“If you snowmobile, ski or snowboard  this is exactly the gift you were hoping to receive this Christmas,“ mused CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner Saturday. “For everyone else this storm will lead to a lot of travel headaches, if travel is even possible.”

Light snow will first develop over southwestern Manitoba Christmas morning, and spread into the Red River Valley Christmas afternoon. The snow will increase in intensity late Christmas afternoon and evening as this potent storm system approaches.

In addition to the moderate to heavy snowfall Sunday night, strong northerly winds gusting from 60 to 70 km/h will develop, and this will create poor visibility in snow and blowing snow with blizzard conditions likely over open areas Sunday night and Monday morning. The snow should taper off from west to east during the day on Monday as this storm system tracks into northern Ontario.

“Again, it’s important to keep in mind this is a large storm, and it will impact portions of Southeastern Saskatchewan, North and South Dakota as well as Minnesota,” explained Sumner. “So if you’re planning on travelling anywhere within Southern Manitoba or the Dakotas and Minnesota, you will have to contend with extremely challenging driving conditions, and more than likely, near whiteout or whiteout conditions in some areas late Sunday and into Monday.”

Sumner urges all Holiday travellers to pay close attention to the forecast over the next 48 hours, taking note of any additional Watches or Warnings issued by Environment Canada.

For the latest Road Report information, click here.

