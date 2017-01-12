Power Outages In Morden And Area

A number of homes in Morden are without power this morning thanks to strong winds causing blizzard-like conditions. There have also been reports of power outages in the Village of Reinfeld.

"In high winds, especially if [power lines] have ice or snow on them, they gallop," said Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen.

"They don't blow sideways, [but act] much like a skipping rope. You have a series of skipping ropes. The wires touching can produce an outage."

Manitoba Hydro cannot confirm when power will be restored to the area since so many highways are closed, weather in general is also preventing repair crews from heading out to fix problems with the lines.