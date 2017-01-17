Province Approves Initial Highway 13 Design

There's been a breakthrough on the Highway 13 project in Carman. After years of delays, Mayor Bob Mitchell says it seems that the province has finally decided on a plan for the crumbling road through town.

"(Council) had a discussion about our concerns, things that need to be addressed before we go ahead, but we're ninety-nine per cent there. (The province) wants to get confirmation from us that we approve their plan and then they'll get it all redrawn, designed and tendered."

Mitchell adds Council is just looking for some clarification on the funding formula, but has approved the plan the principle.

Phase One will see a total rebuild of the main drag from the intersection of Highways 3 and 13 north to Centre Ave., then mill and overlay until the edge of town. In fact, this plan was developed by Council and MIT back in 2001 but was delayed because the province wanted to explore the more affordable option of mill and overlay for the entire stretch.

"The consultant that we hired had pointed out to (the province) on many occasions that mill and fill won't work because the base (of the highway) has disappeared and they've known that for quite a number of years, it was just a matter of how many dollars are they going to spend."

Mitchell feels the tender for Phase One could go out as early as this year, noting the impression he got from the province is that they want to move forward right away.

He notes the cost of this reconstruction plan isn't too far from what Council had been planning.

Meantime, Phase Two will likely be considered within five years and would include a full reconstruction of the intersection at Highways 3 and 13.

Phase Three is much further down the road by about ten to twenty years. It will involve the full reconstruction of Highway 13 north of the railway tracks in Carman with the intention being that the mill and overlay work done on that portion in Phase One will have reached its life expectancy.