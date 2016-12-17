RCMP Offer Christmas Crime Prevention Tips

An RCMP officer says this is a busy time of year for Christmas shoppers but also for thieves.

Dennis Redikop says it is very busy at shopping malls these days and so it is important not to become easy prey. He says men should never keep their wallets inside their back pants pocket or coat pocket. Rather, they should be kept in the front pants pocket. As for women, he urges them to keep an eye on their purse and to never leave it in the shopping cart.

Redikop says don't have large amounts of cash with you and only withdraw as much as you will need. That means, if you know you will spend $50, don't have $100 on you. He also reminds us to make sure we are watching our debit and credit cards, to ensure they are not being double swiped while making a purchase.

When parking this time of year, Redikop suggests finding a well lit area. And if you have Christmas presents or other valuables inside your vehicle, to make sure they are under a blanket or out of sight.

Meanwhile, Redikop says if you are away at family gatherings or on vacation this time of year, it is important to make your house look like there is someone home. He suggests having a relative or friend check on your place on a daily basis. That also means shovelling the snow and emptying the mail box. And if you are away on holidays, Redikop says never make that known on social media until you return.