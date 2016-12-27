Recreation Districts Re-Organized In Montcalm In 2016

In 2015 Reeve of Montcalm Derek Sabourin said the re-organization of some recreation districts would be a top priority in 2016. Sabourin held to his word, with re-organization of all three rec districts in the Montcalm area.

Council created a $130 flat rate annual recreation levy, applying it to every residence in the Municipality.

"We thought a fee per resident distributes the cost more evenly, it's not just an onus on the higher assessed properties, it's a balance and the fairest way it could be done," said Sabourin.

In 2015 the St Jean Parks and Rec District was paying a charge per dwelling and that charge up until 2016 did not exist in Letellier and St. Joesph Districts.

Sabourin talks about the response from residents to the special service levy.