Regional Tourism Group Gets New Name For 2017

Pembina Valley-Central Plains Tourism is re-branding in the new year. Board Chair Tyler King explains beginning in 2017 the organization will be called Central Manitoba Tourism. He says the change not only simplifies the name but offers a clear direction as to where the organization is located.

"Our name, when we (came up with it) during the merger, it was to keep the identity of both regions in tact but at the same time it created a very long name that's been a little different to communicate, and so we're hoping that this much shorter name, much clearer name, will be something to help move us forward."

Although the Board has come up with a new name, King says members still need to come up with a new logo and redo some of the marketing like trade show banners and the web site. He explains the plan is to make the web site more user-friendly and enhanced with the addition of video.

"To that end we want to do a video project where we shoot some video around our region for our member communities, take that and be able to use it to create cluster videos whether that be for golfing or heritage. It could be a lot of different things."

He adds the hope is that this re-brand will give the organization a bit of a new launch with some of the new initiatives that it's looking at doing, noting there will be a big push in 2017 to make people locally and across the province, aware of the organization, what it does and the area it promotes.

"We have a lot of great amenities throughout our region and we want to ensure that we're showcasing that to the masses so that people know what there is, where to find it and (that) we're a conduit that gives a central location where people can search the region and then we will hope to direct people from there to our member communities."

Kings lists off a few of the other initiatives planned for the coming year.

Pembina Valley-Central Plains Tourism, soon-to-be Central Manitoba Tourism, serves the member communities of the City of Morden; rural municipalities of Grey, Lorne, Louise, Norfolk-Treherne, North Norfolk, Pembina, Rhineland, Roland, Thompson, Dufferin and Victoria as well as the towns of Altona, Carman and Morris. King hopes the new initiatives will entice other communities to consider membership either in 2017 or 2018.