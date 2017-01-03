RM Of Stanley Ready For Another Year

Now that 2017 has arrived, the Rural Municipality of Stanley is busy planning what they hope to accomplish in the new calendar year.

"Coming up in the new year the work level will not change," said Reeve Morris Olafson when asked about public works work load for the next year. "Our drainage list has not gone down. Last year (2016) when we had our major water event. We had water running over the road in ninety-two different spots taxed our system a bit. We caught up with that and have a few things that we haven't got to quite yet, but are first priority for 2017."

Olafson stated he would like to see Stanley's relationship with the cities of Winkler and Morden continue to grow and strengthen. He added working together on projects can really help receive funding from the government. That said he would like to see forward movement on the joint project for the regional waste water treatment plant.

In 2016 council finished phase two of its village paving program, and in 2017 Olafson would like to complete phase three, which would see paving of the south east portion of Reinfeld. He added it's councils goal to offer this program to other villages in the Municipality in the coming years as well.