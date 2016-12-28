RM Of Stanley Reeve Pleased With 2016

  • Print
2016 was a busy year for the RM of Stanley as they continued to work toward maintaining and improving the quality of life within the municipality.

"Overall I think the RM has weathered the year extremely well. We did a lot of drainage work, all of the roads were gravelled, we purchased a number of graders, and got some other equipment up to par. Our staff has stayed all year. There weren't to many major changes. That shows that our staff are happy and that we are keeping them busy," said Reeve Morris Olafson.

Olafson noted drainage and public works continue to be the big ticket item each year with around fifty percent or around $3.2 million be spent annually.

One of the challenges this year was overland flooding.  The Municipality counted ninety different locations as to where water had been running over the road.

Another success from 2016 was completing another instalment of the village paving program.

"We've done phase one and phase two already. They are completed, and everyone seems to be happy. January 10th we are going to have another meeting in Reinfeld and we are going to do the third phase. Hopefully we will finish Reinfeld completely. We will do the same cost sharing with the RM and the land owners."

This time around roughly three miles of roadways were paved in the village.

According to Olafson before the year was over they already had 144 building permits issued in the RM and forty-one of those were new single family dwellings, and four new commercials buildings.

