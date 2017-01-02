Roads And Drainage On The 2017 Agenda For R.M. of Dufferin

Infrastructure needs in the R.M. of Dufferin won't be slowing down in the new year.

"Like a lot of R.M.s there's a lot of heavy truck traffic and we're no different," explains Reeve George Gray. "As a consequence we're going to need more maintenance, gravel and that sort of thing so as we move forward we'll be looking at dedicating more material for our roads in 2017 and beyond."

He adds it is a priority for Council to provide good roads throughout the municipality twelve months of the year.

When it comes to drainage however, Gray feels the municipality is in pretty good shape heading into 2017. He does admit there is one drain that that will need some attention.

"We call it the Kippen Drain, it's a very important component to the folks north and northwest of Carman and there is one portion that we haven't got finished yet."