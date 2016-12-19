Salem Home Requests Re-Zoning For Major 60 Bed Expansion

"We have a lot of work to do," Salem Home CEO Sherry Janzen says as the personal care home leadership enters the preliminary stages of a 60 bed expansion.

Janzen says the expansion is needed to keep pace with the city's growth and future needs.

"So that we aren't caught in 20 years... and nothing has happened," noting by 2035 they expect to need 90 more beds than their current 146.

Since 2005, Winkler has grown 43 percent. The last addition was 20 beds in 2001.

Compounding that growth Salem is also seeing younger residents living longer, further limiting their number of admissions. Janzen notes their wait list typically ranges anywhere between 80 to 90 people.

Recruiting more employees to staff the 60 extra beds would also be a challenge. Currently Salem Home employs over 300 staff.

Despite the hurdles, expansion plans took another step forward this week. Salem Home has requested City Council amend the zoning East of Salem Home from Residential Single Family Zone to Institutional Zone.

The area includes seven properties on 14th Street adjacent to Salem Home, and one property on Salem Crescent.

"We knew it was coming for a long time, they've been buying up properties along that street for years," Winkler Mayor Harder says. "They've sat on it with the intent of eventually expanding Salem... and I think that's exactly what's going to happen."

Winkler City Council held a first reading on amending the zoning by-law on Tuesday, December 20.

"For the area they are using I think it's an appropriate request," he says.

The Winkler Planning Committee also received a presentation on the proposed Salem Home expansion last month. The Committee reported they are supportive of the concept but notes additional parking may be needed.

Salem Home has also indicated they intend to contact surrounding neighbours for a public consultation to identify and address any neighbourhood concerns.