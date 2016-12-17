Salem Project Providing Freedom, Dignity For Residents

Salem Home's new entrance means residents no longer feel like prisoners in their home.

"I don't think there's a project that has brought so many smiles," Salem Foundation Special Projects Assistant Nancy Wiebe says. "This one has been a real joy to see come together."

The new automatic doors and gently sloping ramp allow residents in wheelchairs to easily enter and exit the facility. Residents also enjoy the natural light pouring through the large windows in the expanded sitting area.

"It's important to give them as much freedom as we possibly can," Salem CEO Sherry Janzen says. "It gives them the dignity that you and I feel everyday."

So far, the foundation has received approximately $300,000 in donations in kind, labour and monetary donations. Wiebe notes they are still fundraising for the remaining $80,000.

"People saw the need and just supported it," Foundation Chair, Arlen Hildebrand, says adding many are affected by Salem in some way.

He notes the project was spearheaded by WBS Construction's Harv Thiessen.

"Businesses are here for their own growth, but it's great to see business give back to the community," Thiessen says.

A number of local business leaders came forward to support the Salem entrance project.