SCRL Celebrates Christmas Across the Globe

Newcomers to the Pembina Valley shared what Christmas is to them at Multi-Cultural Christmas events hosted by South Central Regional Library.

Cora Siemens is from the Philippines and has lived in Altona for eight years. She shares a traditional Christmas greeting in her native language.

Siemens explained that family is at the centre of a traditional Philippine Christmas, not unlike celebrations here in Canada.

"It's about family and gatherings and waiting to see from your relatives that are going to be coming from overseas. We have a lot of Filipinos who work overseas and Christmastime is usually when they do go home so it's always a big thing for us."

She adds Christmas celebrations typically last about two days.

"The day before Christmas it's usually just me and my family alone, and then the following day your other family and relatives would go over to your house, mostly the kids who have god parents. I am a god parent so I would be expecting a lot of kids at my house."

As for traditional Filipino Christmas food, Siemens says there is a yellow-coloured noodle dish loaded with eggs and shrimp called Pancit. There is also a sweet spaghetti covered in a sugary red sauce, hot dog bits and processed cheese. She adds her mom makes a lot of purple yams, jams, cakes and fruits.