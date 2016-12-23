Seventeen Years Of Community Christmas In Morris

For those that want some company Christmas Day, or maybe cannot afford a Christmas Meal, the town of Morris may have something for you. For the seventeenth year in a row, Morris resident Pat Rempel and her group of trusty volunteers will host a Christmas Day Dinner open to the public.

"The idea came to me the year after my mother passed away, and I knew it was going to be a lonely christmas, than I thought other's must be too," said Rempel.

Rempel joined forces with the local United Church minister to see if there was a need for such an event, the minister agreed and preperations began right away with the first few years of Christmas Dinners relying soley on community donation. Rempel noted that the event started out small but now see roughly a hundred or so people every year. The volunteers also provide rides for those who need them and deliver meals to those that are shut in.

"I used to attend the Christmas day dinner every year now I just plan and organize it and take a stpe back on Christmas Day allowing my very reliable volunteers to take over," said Rempel.

The meal is held annually at the Legion Hall starting with entertainment at 3 p.m., dinner is served at 5 p.m. For those needing a ride or a delivered meal, please contact Pat Rempel at 204-746-6544 or Marie at 204-746-8354. Rempel noted that there are seven meals to be delivered already this year.

Remple says the dinner is for everyone including those whose children have gone to spend Christmas Day with relatives on the other side of the family.