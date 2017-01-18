Several Winkler Buildings Marked With Graffiti, Weekly Police Report

The following is the Winkler Police Service weekly report for the period of January 9 to 15, 2017, as submitted by the department.

A total of 74 files were opened for the week of January 9th to the 15th. The following are a few of those files.

January 9th: At approximately 11:13 a.m., received a call from Provincial 911 advising of a domestic dispute in progress. Officers attended and spoke to the couple separately and determined that the argument had not involved any form of assault or abuse. Officers left the home believing that no further attention was warranted.

January 11th: While on patrol at 4:28 p.m., officers noted an older pickup truck with no licence plates displayed. The vehicle was stopped and a valid permit found lying on the dash. Officers noted odors of both marihuana and liquor in the vehicle. Investigation led to charges against the 20 year old male passenger for Possess Schedule II Substance (marihuana); Breaching Undertaking x2 for consumption of both alcohol and a controlled substance; and unlawful transportation of liquor.

January 12th: At approximately 9:40 p.m., police received a call advising that a fight was in progress on the parking lot of a local church. Officers attended and learned that combatants had arranged the consensual fight via social media. Both did not want the other charged however investigation revealed that the one young male was breaching prior release documents by consuming alcohol as well as a court order to keep the peace. He was held overnight till sober and released the following morning for further court appearances.

January 13th: Just after midnight, police were called to a residence on Victoria Street where occupants were setting fire to paper and then throwing it out through a second floor window onto the snow covered roof. The Fire Department also attended and conducted a check of the interior to ensure no further threat of fire was evident. The occupants were warned about the possible consequences for such action.

At 5:30 a.m., the same morning, police were also called to Tempo Gas Bar where subjects driving a blue Pontiac Grand Prix obtained a quantity of gas and left without paying. The investigation is continuing.

January 14th: Police received a complaint of a sexual assault stemming back to 2016. The matter is now under investigation.

Also on this date, police received complaints of graffiti spray painted onto different locations along 1st Street. Heartland Solutions, Hi-Way Tempo, and the Maranatha Church all received damage to exterior walls. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winkler Police Service. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Cash rewards are paid to information that leads to an arrest.

