Ski Trails Open In Morden For Another Year

For the second winter the City of Morden has made its ski trails open in the Minnewasta Golf and Country Club.

"The trail runs from just below the clubhouse and its about a two kilometre loop with a couple different spots for people to travel on," said Morden Parks Manager Shawn Dias.

This is the second year the City has made these trails available. Equipment used to groom these trails was left in a legacy from the 2014 Manitoba Powersmart Winter Games.

"It's just another activity to offer to the public during the winter months. Having the equipment on hand definitely helps motivate us to build some trails,' added Dias.

According to Dias if you would like to ski in the dark you'll have to provide your own light to see where you are heading, otherwise there isn't any specific hours the trail system is open.

"We are trying to do some of the maintenance on the trails ahead of the weekend. Your best bet would be on a Friday afternoon or Saturday morning. We are trying our best and so far have been able to groom the trails then," said Dias.