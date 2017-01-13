Snow Storms Upend New Garbage/Recycling Program in Morris

Winter storms and heavy snowfall played havoc on a new garbage and recycling pick-up program in the Town of Morris. The schedule was to be unrolled in December and Mayor Gavin van der Linde says everything looked to go well, but then three storms hit one-after-the-other.

"As the community has been adjusting to the new garbage rollout and understanding what days and where everything goes, it was complicated because at the first week, second week, third week garbage and recycling ended up getting moved...the company couldn't get in (to town) and the roads were impassable. I hope we are on a good track now, this week is hopefully the week where we are on track and get everything running smoothly."

van der Linde thanks residents for their patience, noting the whole process got exponentially more complicated than anyone could have imagined. He adds the company has also been really great to work with during this ordeal.

Meantime, the Mayor is thanking public works crews for their efforts in cleaning up town streets following the three major snow events and says some workers even came in on their days off over Christmas. van der Linde does say it'll be a few more days yet before all of the snow piles are cleaned up around town.