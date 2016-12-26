  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Clean up in the aftermath of what will surely prove to be a memorable Christmas Day and Boxing Day snowstorm has begun in communities throughout Southern Manitoba. One question certainly being asked around the kitchen table while turkey leftovers are being servied this evening is just how much snow did we receive?

Environment Canada has released a snowfall summary from this Colorado Low that impacted much of the province, as well as Southeastern Saskatchewan and portions of the North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

As of 4:30 p.m. December 26th, these were some the snowfall totals received by Environment Canada (all readings in centimeters). It's important to note that due to significant blowing and drifting snow, these measurements are subject to error.

Boissevain: 36
Melita: 35
Winnipeg: 18 - 33
Steinbach: 31
Miami: 30
Glenlea: 30
Landmark: 28
Carman: 27
Brandon: 21 - 26
Winkler: 24
Woodlands: 20


Saskatchewan
Regina: 11
Estevan: 17

More Local News

So Just How Much Snow Did We Get?

Clean up in the aftermath of what will surely prove to be a memorable Christmas Day and Boxing Day snowstorm has begun in communities throughout Southern Manitoba. One question certainly being asked…

Good Samaritan With 4x4 And Tow Rope Keeps Busy During Blizzard

Blizzard conditions often leave many stuck or stranded, but not always for long in the Pembina Valley. It's a common sight to see neighbours and strangers alike stop to push or tow a vehicle out of…

R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016

The Reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin says 2016 was a successful one for the area. "During that rain in May or June...it was a bit challenging to keep the roads in the condition we would like to see…

Manitoban's Waiting Months To Access Drug Treatment In The Province

People in Manitoba suffering from addiction are waiting months to acccess treatment programs accross the Province. Despite warnings of the opioid crisis from area police and RCMP the province has not…

25 Years Of Shared Christmas Meals In Altona

The Altona Community Christmas Day Dinner will celebrate 25 years of amazing food at W.C Miller Collegiate this Sunday. The community meal was originally started in 1991 by Oliver and Sharon Nelson…

Southern Health Santé Sud Wants No One to be Alone During Holidays

The Holidays are a time of socializing with family and friends for many, but can be lonely for some. Southern Health Santé Sud is trying to make sure those who might live alone — or just feel lonely…

Food Prep Precautions For Holiday Cooking

With stoves and ovens firing up in preparation for Christmas dinner, the Southern Health-Sante Sud reminds you of safety precautions, to avoid food-borne illnesses. Family dinners and gatherings are…

Community Continues To Bring GVC Alumni Back Home

This past week Garden Valley Collegiate (GVC) in Winkler celebrated its fiftieth anniversary, and part of the celebration was the schools annual alumni basketball tournament. Jon Gossen, who was part…

Portage-Lisgar MP Believes Conservatives Did Their Job This Year

2016's winding down, and like most of us, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's reflecting on the last twelve months. She feels it was a positive year for the Conservative party, in their first year in…

Third Annual Mini-Stick Tournament (Gallery)

The third annual Holiday Mini Stick Tournament took place this afternoon with roughly 30 kids coming out to hoist the Teemu Selanne Trophy. "We just make sure the kids are having fun and no one is…

Cameron Friesen Speaks On Federal Health Funding Disagreements

Manitoba finance minister Cameron Friesen says there's still some time for a health care funding agreement to be hammered out between the federal government and the provinces. Provincial health and…

Seventeen Years Of Community Christmas In Morris

For those that want some company Christmas Day, or maybe cannot afford a Christmas Meal, the town of Morris may have something for you. For the seventeenth year in a row, Morris resident Pat Rempel…

GVC Tec Receives New Resources To Teach Hands-On Mechanics

A donation of 15 teaching resources for the mechanics program at Garden Valley Collegiate Technical Education Campus (GVC TEC) in Winkler was delivered Thursday morning. Large crates filled with…

Snowmobile Trail Grooming To Start Next Week

Southeast Sno-Riders hopes to begin grooming trails next week. Spokesperson Dave Boutang says there is no shortage of snow but adds there is absolutely no frost in the bogs. He adds rivers and…

Altona Police Encouraging A Safe Christmas

Altona's Chief of Police has some advice on how to protect your home following Christmas celebrations. "There's nothing quite that says 'I've got a brand new TV for Christmas' like an empty cardboard…

Bikers Tour Christmas Lights In Morden

Morden's first ever winter bike fest took place Wednesday night with around 20 riders participating in the event. Winter cycling is growing in popularity and Stephanie Dueck, Morden's recreation…

Accident And Slippery Conditions West Of Plum Coulee

A two vehicle collision west of Plum Coulee on Highway 14 has caused traffic to be at a standstill. Emergency crews are on scene. There is no word on injuries Conditions are extremely icy as another…

Concerned Residents Address Council On New Cell Tower Location

A public hearing was held at the most recent council meeting in the Municipality of Morris this month. The hearing was scheduled to approve the lease agreement between the Municipality and Bell/MTS,…

Christmas Weekend Storm Appears Likely

A Colorado low is making its way into the southeastern Prairies, and could hit Southern Manitoba Christmas Day and Boxing Day. A Special Weather Statement issued by Environment Canada forecasts heavy…

New K-8 School Would Be "Light At The End Of The Tunnel" For GVSD

Four months into the school year, enrolment in Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) is stable from where they started the year. As of September 30th, registration was up to 4,447, 100 more students…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Carman Splash Pad Finds A Home

Regional Tourism Group Gets New Name For 2017

Manitoba P.C.s Dealing With Larger Deficit Than First Estimated

Morden United Way Stretching For Fundraising Goal

More Impaired Drivers In 2016

Another Fraud Case For Altona Police Service

Prevention Of Mental Illness Not A Big Enough Priority, Says CMHA Central Exec.

Friesens Corp. Recognized For Market Expansion

Local MP, Candice Bergen, Hosts Year-End Tea For Constituents

Goertzen Disappointed In Federal Health Ultimatum

Eight Years Later Snowboard Returned To Rightful Owner In Morden Police Report

Potential for Strong Winter Storm Christmas Weekend

Emerson-Franklin Farmers Voice Concerns To Council

Tips for Protecting Your Home This Christmas

Assault And Open Liquor Highlighted In Winkler Police Report

Paramedics Help Red Nose

SCRL Celebrates Christmas Across the Globe

Health Canada May Soon Regulate Natural Health Products Like Pharmaceuticals

Improving Everyone's Christmas Behind Third Cheer Cup

Altona Mayor Questions McDonald's Corporate Citizenship

Local News Archives

Community Events

17
Nov
2016
Parent & Youth Badminton Nights

17 November 2016 - 27 April 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Emerson School, Emerson





31
Dec
2016
New Years Eve Dance

31 December 2016 8:00 pm

Miami Hall





03
Jan
2017
Dauphin Kings @ Winkler Flyers

03 January 2017 7:30 pm

Winkler Arena





04
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby Program- Altona

04 January 2017 10:00 am

Altona and Area Family Resource Centre





04
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby Program- Winkler

04 January 2017 10:30 am

Central Station Community Center, Winkler





04
Jan
2017
Altona Curling Club - Fish Fry

04 January 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Curling Club, Altona





05
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby -Morden

05 January 2017 10:30 am

Morden Alliance Church, Morden, MB, Morden





Login