So Just How Much Snow Did We Get?

Clean up in the aftermath of what will surely prove to be a memorable Christmas Day and Boxing Day snowstorm has begun in communities throughout Southern Manitoba. One question certainly being asked around the kitchen table while turkey leftovers are being servied this evening is just how much snow did we receive?

Environment Canada has released a snowfall summary from this Colorado Low that impacted much of the province, as well as Southeastern Saskatchewan and portions of the North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

As of 4:30 p.m. December 26th, these were some the snowfall totals received by Environment Canada (all readings in centimeters). It's important to note that due to significant blowing and drifting snow, these measurements are subject to error.

Boissevain: 36

Melita: 35

Winnipeg: 18 - 33

Steinbach: 31

Miami: 30

Glenlea: 30

Landmark: 28

Carman: 27

Brandon: 21 - 26

Winkler: 24

Woodlands: 20



Saskatchewan

Regina: 11

Estevan: 17