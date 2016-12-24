Southern Health Santé Sud Wants No One to be Alone During Holidays

The Holidays are a time of socializing with family and friends for many, but can be lonely for some.

Southern Health Santé Sud is trying to make sure those who might live alone — or just feel lonely — are supported throughout the holiday season. It's backing the Let No One Be Alone Campaign, which began in 2012 by a resource coordinator in Plumas, Brenda Tonn.

She says it's all about reaching out to those who may be alone.

"The holidays is the time when I think people will feel the loss of a loved one the most, or just (feel) a needing to belong somewhere, or with someone," Tonn says. "I think the holidays are especially hard."

"Just open up your hearts, and reach out to someone who lives alone," she continues. "Because the little things that you do can occupy a huge part of that person's heart. Everybody needs to feel like they belong and are cared for."

The RHA says there are many simple gestures you can take to brighten a lonely person's day: pick up the phone and have a conversation, go out for lunch together or make a surprise visit.

"We all have the power to make a change," Tonn says. "And a simple act of kindness is all that you need to do."

"You are a blessing to someone that's living alone. Your time and energy are appreciated. It can make their day."