Southland Mall's New Owners Hope To Fill Long-Standing Vacancies

Southland Mall's new owners say it's time for a change, including filling some of the retail spaces that have remained vacant for many years.

"For whatever reason, recent owners of the mall haven't been completely committed to the market and it's shown in how the mall has been managed," CT REIT CEO Ken CT REIT owns over 300 properties across Canada Silver says. "We hope to make appropriate investments to enhance the appeal of the mall and bring more shoppers there."

The Southland Mall in Winkler was recently added to the portfolio of Canadian Tire's investment trust CT REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust).

"We like the Winkler market, and think it's a good place to make a long-term investment," Silver explains, adding Canadian Tire has operated at the location for the past 20 years.

Along with the Canadian Tire building adjacent to the Southland Mall, Mark's Work Warehouse and Canadian Tire Petroleum also fall under the CT REIT banner.

"So there's a fair bit of history and comfort with the prospects for the city and Southern Manitoba," Silver says.

He notes they're still in the early stages of redesign, but hope to make the mall a shopping destination helping existing tenants become more successful while bringing in new tenants.

"We're very excited and optimistic about the future for the mall," Silver says.