Storm Wallops Southern Manitoba, Blizzard Warnings Continue

As promised the Christmas Day/Boxing Day storm talked about for nearly a week is packing a punch for much of Southern Manitoba. Blizzard Warnings continue for most areas, with Highway closures in effect for Highway 75 and 59 in the Red River Valley, and the Trans Canada highway from the Ontario border to Virden.

According to Environment Canada total snowfall amounts will be in the 20 to 30 cm range throughout Southern Manitoba, the bulk of which has already fallen.

Heavy snow and blowing snow spread throughout southern Manitoba during the night, and it continues Monday morning. In addition, winds are strengthening as they shift from northeast to northwest. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

“Today is a hunker down day with family and friends,” said CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner. “We may not have received as much snow as initially expected in some areas, but the real story now will be the winds, and the very poor driving conditions that blowing snow will cause throughout the day.”

As a result, even with the snow becoming lighter throughout the day, visibility will be slow to improve as winds remain strong into the Monday afternoon hours. The last area to improve will be a strip from Lake Manitoba towards Emerson where poor visibilities will continue until early this evening.

“This system should fully move out of our region by the end of Tuesday, meaning there’s a good chance we may see some sunshine tomorrow,” explains Sumner. “Unlike in the aftermath of most Colorado Lows, we are not expecting a bitterly cold arctic airmass to flood in behind the system, and in fact seasonal temperatures are expected for much of the week.”