Storms Create Challenges For EMS

The Regional EMS Director says during snow storms like southern Manitoba has been experiencing in recent weeks, it is up to the paramedic to decide whether it is safe to send an ambulance to a call. Scott Noble says EMS will respond, even during the Christmas blizzard, but just like any other motorist, this is dependent on snow accumulation and visibility.

"If the ambulance physically can not travel due to the snow or if the paramedics can not physically see due to visibility concerns then we're not able to respond," he says.

Noble says whether or not to respond is at the discretion of the paramedics and their first concern is for the safety of all those involved. This includes safety of paramedics, others on the road and the patient being transported.

"Obviously we treat every call with a high degree of importance if it's an urgent call," explains Noble. "And we're going to attempt to get there if it's safe to do so."

He notes it is no different than a torrential rain in summer. If the paramedic can't see because of the heavy rain, they are allowed to make the call of whether or not to respond.

Noble says he does not know if there were any calls either during the Christmas blizzard or during the Colorado Low this week where paramedics opted not to venture out. Though he says the weather on December 25th presented some significant challenges for their EMS system.

Meanwhile, in the case of a closed highway, Noble says it is also at the discretion of the paramedic.

"We wouldn't travel down a closed highway for a non-emergent or non-urgent situation," says Noble.

He notes the highways are closed for a reason, deemed unsafe for travel by RCMP.