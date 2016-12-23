Stormy Weather Forecast To Arrive Late Christmas Day

Morden's first ever winter bike fest took place Wednesday night with around 20 riders participating in the event. Winter cycling is growing in popularity and Stephanie Dueck, Morden's recreation…
A public hearing was held at the most recent council meeting in the Municipality of Morris this month. The hearing was scheduled to approve the lease agreement between the Municipality and Bell/MTS,…
A Colorado low is making its way into the southeastern Prairies, and could hit Southern Manitoba Christmas Day and Boxing Day. A Special Weather Statement issued by Environment Canada forecasts heavy…
Four months into the school year, enrolment in Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) is stable from where they started the year. As of September 30th, registration was up to 4,447, 100 more students…
The Kinsmen and Kinettes clubs of Carman have contributed to the Carman Splash Pad Project. Members presented volunteers with a $50,000 cheque Tuesday evening. Meantime, a location for the proposed…
Pembina Valley-Central Plains Tourism is re-branding in the new year. Board Chair Tyler King explains beginning in 2017 the organization will be called Central Manitoba Tourism. He says the change…
Manitoba's finance minister says the government will stay the course in its attempt to balance the province's books within eight years. That challenge got a little more difficult this week after…
The Morden United Way is wrapping up its year-long fundraising campaign, but the organization is still working to hit its goal of $90,000 by the end of 2016. Right now, the charity's total is just…
We are half way through our third week, and just over half way through the 2016 RCMP Check Stop Program and the number of impaired drivers is up from 2015 across the province. The 2016 Check Stop…
The Altona Police Service has dealt with another case of fraud. The victim contacted the agency on December 19th, notifying police she'd been contacted by someone claiming to be a member of the RCMP…
Around four per cent of healthcare dollars is spent on mental health services in Manitoba. Executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Manitoba--central region, Jordan Friesen, calls…
An official with Friesens Corporation says the company is honoured by the recognition they have received from the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters. President and COO Chad Friesen is referring to…
Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar, the Honorable Candice Bergen, invited people into her constituency office in Morden Tuesday afternoon to share snacks and drinks and to connect. Bergen holds…
Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is disappointed in what happened Monday in Ottawa. Provincial Finance and Health Ministers were summoned to Ottawa by the federal Finance Minister to…
Morden Police Service Weekly Report for the week of December 12th to 19th, as submitted by the department. December 12th, 2016Police received a call around 9:45 pm regarding a female screaming and a…