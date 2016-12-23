Stormy Weather Forecast To Arrive Late Christmas Day

×

As Environment Canada continues to track the developing system heading our way over Christmas, the forecast doesn't seem to be getting any better. Meteorologist Mike McDonald gives us the latest information.

"Things are still on track for a very snowy Christmas/Boxing Day period. We've got a very intense low-pressure system developing down in Colorado," McDonald notes. "It should start taking shape Friday and start tracking to the northeast. We're expecting a wide swath of moderate-to-heavy snow to start falling during the morning hours on Christmas."

Snow and blowing snow is expected to begin late in the day on Sunday and continue through Monday. Snowfall of 15-30 centimetres is possible in strong winds.  He says the  greatest accumulation is expected to fall in the southeast corner of the province, possibly 35 to 45cm along the international border.
