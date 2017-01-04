Stranded U.S Travellers Take Refuge In Emerson

Volunteers and the Emerson-Franklin Municipal Emergency Service workers were hard at work Tuesday assisting those stranded due to another Manitoba Winter Storm.

Interstate 29 remained open South of the border Tuesday, while Highway 75 from the Canadian/US border to Winnipeg was closed for the majority of the day.

"We ended up with a lot of travellers from the south that got as far as Customs and than had to be diverted into Emerson due to the highway closure," said Bill Spanjer Municipal Emergency Coordinator.

The Community Complex was opened at 11 a.m. to allow those stranded to have room to stretch, eat, and have a warm beverage while they were waiting for the highways to open.

"We started off initially with about thirty people, and by the time the highway opened just before four we had seen over 130 people," noted Spanjer.

Spanjer also mentioned that there were people from all walks of life and from as far as Miami Florida and New York City.